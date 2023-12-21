Oil fell after a three-day advance as traders weigh surging U.S. production against the ongoing threat of Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Global benchmark Brent slipped 1.8 per cent to trade below US$79 a barrel, with sentiment worsening after Angola announced its exit from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. U.S. crude output hit a record of 13.3 million barrels a day last week, according to government data. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed militant group warned it would retaliate if the U.S. carries out attacks on its bases in Yemen.

Angola’s departure will shrink OPEC membership to 12 nations. The government in Luanda had rejected a reduced output limit imposed by the leaders of the cartel to reflect the country’s dwindling oil output capacity. State-owned Jornal de Angola reported the decision, citing Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo.

Crude rallied earlier this week as the escalation of the Red Sea attacks prompted shippers to divert vessels away from the major energy chokepoint. It’s still set for the first annual decline since 2020, as booming production from the U.S., Guyana and Brazil offsets output cuts by Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ cartel.

The U.S. consolidated its position as the world’s largest oil producer, with daily output increasing 200,000 barrels last week to the highest in data going back to 1983, according to the Energy Information Administration. Nationwide crude stockpiles also gained for the first time in three weeks.

“It has become blatantly evident that predictions of stuttering growth in U.S. shale production after the COVID-19 pandemic have been misplaced,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at broker PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

RED SEA

Almost 12 per cent of global trade goes through the Red Sea and more than 100 container ships are currently taking the long route around Africa due to the fear of attacks. While Washington is mulling military action against the Houthis, it would prefer a diplomatic solution, and is working with Western and Arab allies to bolster a maritime protection force.

“Until the naval coalition” eventually “shows its teeth, the Red Sea situation will continue to have an outsize influence on oil players’ thinking,” Varga said.

Prices: