Oil trend looks a little bit sloppy over first part of the year: BMO's Randy Ollenberger

Oil followed broader markets higher, reversing earlier losses amid a wave of technical trading.

West Texas Intermediate crude topped US$77 a barrel. While “aggressive algorithmic buying activity” is supporting futures, fundamental drivers are now needed to sustain higher prices, according to Dan Ghali, a commodity strategist at TD Securities.

A strong US military response to a drone assault on US soldiers over the weekend could lift the market, but for now the escalating conflict in the Middle East has had minimal impact on oil supplies.

“The response from the US will be key,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. “The market’s view on risks to supply have definitely changed in recent days.”

Futures fell earlier amid concerns about long-term demand. Saudi Aramco, one of the largest oil producers in the world, abandoned a plan to boost its crude output capacity, a huge reversal that raises questions about its view on future consumption.

Still, oil is on track for a monthly gain, with traders on high alert as Yemen-based Houthi rebels continue their assault commercial shipping in the Red Sea. An attack on a fuel tanker on Friday was the most significant yet on an oil-carrying vessel.

After three US deaths last week, President Joe Biden is facing pressure from some Republicans to strike Iran directly, but the most likely scenario is that Iranian-aligned assets outside of the country will be targeted. The challenge will be to project toughness without spurring a jump in oil prices in an election year.

Prices: