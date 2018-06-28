Crude climbed to a three-and-a-half-year high amid shrinking stockpiles in the U.S., disruptions at Libyan ports and other worldwide supply risks.

Futures rose as much as 1.8 per cent in New York on Thursday. Rapidly draining American surpluses are compounding real and envisioned supply interruptions in Canada, Iran, Venezuela and North Africa. Inventories stowed at the biggest U.S. pipeline hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, plunged more than eight per cent last week, the deepest cut since early February.

“You had a very significant, almost overwhelming draw in Cushing,” said Thomas Finlon, director of Energy Analytics Group LLC in Wellington, Florida. “Nothing is getting better in Venezuela, Libya or Iran. The market’s got to go up.”

Prices also moved higher as weakness in the U.S. dollar increased the appeal of commodities priced in the greenback.

The U.S. benchmark crude has rallied more than seven per cent this week despite OPEC’s pledge to relax production caps that eroded a worldwide glut. The U.S. is pushing allies to halt purchases of Iranian crude as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to punish the Islamic Republic for its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia plans to pump a record amount of crude next month.

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery increased 60 cents US to US$73.36 a barrel at 10:09 a.m. ET on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent futures for August settlement advanced 49 cents US to US$78.11 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark traded at a US$4.59 premium to WTI for August. The more active September Brent contract rose 42 cents US to US$77.88.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as much as 0.4 per cent.

In Libya, a militia leader handed over control of some of the country’s biggest crude-exporting terminals to a rival of the Tripoli-based state oil company. The handover involved ports with a combined export capacity of 800,000 barrels.

“We are looking at a near-term future where supply risk will support the price,” said Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Copenhagen. “We have seen before the major impact that Libya can have on the market. Europe could end up having to source oil from different locations on a combination of Iran sanctions and the risk of falling Libyan production.”

Other oil-market news:

Gasoline futures added 0.5 per cent to US$2.1446 a gallon. Syncrude Canada Ltd. was said to reduce supply to customers by 92 per cent in July from its oil-sands upgrader in Fort McMurray, Alberta after an unplanned outage last week, according to people familiar with the matter.