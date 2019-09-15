(Bloomberg) -- Crude prices surged more than 19% after a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies.

Brent prices jumped as much as $11.73 to $71.95 a barrel in early trading in Singapore. State energy producer Saudi Aramco lost about 5.7 million barrels per day of output on Saturday after 10 unmanned aerial vehicles struck the world’s biggest crude-processing facility in Abqaiq and the kingdom’s second-biggest oil field in Khurais.

For oil markets, it’s the single worst sudden disruption ever, surpassing the loss of Kuwaiti and Iraqi petroleum supply in August 1990, when Saddam Hussein invaded his neighbor. It also exceeds the loss of Iranian oil output in 1979 during the Islamic Revolution, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“The global economy can ill afford higher oil prices at a time of economic slowdown,” Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Copenhagen, said by email.

Saudi Arabia can restart a significant volume of the halted oil production within days, but needs weeks to restore full output capacity, people familiar with the matter said. The kingdom -- or its customers -- may use stockpiles to keep oil supplies flowing in the short term. Aramco could consider declaring itself unable to fulfill contracts on some international shipments -- known as force majeure -- if the resumption of full capacity at Abqaiq takes weeks.

That would rattle oil markets and cast a shadow on Aramco’s preparations for what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering. It’s also set to escalate a showdown pitting Saudi Arabia and the U.S. against Iran, which backs proxy groups from Yemen to Syria and Lebanon. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed credit for the attack, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran directly.

The Trump administration said it’s ready to deploy the nation’s emergency oil reserves and help stabilize markets if needed.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped as much as 15% in New York to $63.34.

Oil sank 2.1% in London to $60.22 a barrel last week and 3% in New York to $54.85, amid concerns that slowing demand growth may augur another supply glut.

--With assistance from Nayla Razzouk, Javier Blas, Anthony DiPaola and David Marino.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tina Davis in New York at tinadavis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tina Davis at tinadavis@bloomberg.net, Alexander Kwiatkowski, Ramsey Al-Rikabi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.