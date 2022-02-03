(Bloomberg) -- An oil production ship exploded off the coast of Nigeria in what may well prove the nation’s second major environmental blow in three months.

The Trinity Spirit, a vessel able to store about 2 million barrels of oil, blew up early Wednesday, Shebah Exploration & Production Co., which has the vessel on lease, said in a statement. The ship can process up to 22,000 barrels a day, according to Shebah’s website.

In early November, a well operated by independent producer Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. blew, spewing oil and gas into the air for weeks before it was capped.

