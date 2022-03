(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its relentless rally before an OPEC+ meeting as the International Energy Agency warned that global energy security is under threat following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Futures in New York rose near $106 a barrel after surging 8% in the previous session. The situation in energy markets is very serious, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said Tuesday after the U.S. and other major economies agreed to a release of oil reserves. OPEC+ meets later Wednesday to discuss April supply, but only a modest increase is expected despite the turmoil.

The global oil market had already tightened significantly prior to the invasion after economies rebounded strongly from the pandemic, and any disruption to Russian exports has the potential to drive crude prices even higher. Traders are paying the most in more than two years betting that will happen, while banks including Morgan Stanley have boosted near-term forecasts.

Governments worldwide are facing rising inflationary pressure as the fallout from Russian sanctions drives energy, metals and grains prices higher. That’s prompted the U.S. and its allies to release 60 million barrels of strategic oil reserves to tame prices, though similar action late last year had little impact.

Russia’s flagship Urals crude was offered at a record discount but found no bidders, highlighting the caution from buyers as they navigate mounting sanctions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is facing pressure from lawmakers in both parties to cut off U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas to escalate the cost to Russia, which would likely provide another boost to global prices.

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated far and wide. Oil majors such as BP Plc and Shell Plc are exiting Russia, while banks across the globe including in Singapore are restricting trade financing for raw materials. Even the residents of a tiny archipelago off Scotland are doing everything they can to stop a Russian oil tanker from docking.

Brent remains in deep backwardation, a bullish structure where prompt barrels are more expensive than later-dated cargoes, indicating nervousness over tightening supply. The benchmark’s prompt spread was $3.84 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $1.39 at the start of last month.

