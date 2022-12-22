Oil prices climbed, fortified by a weaker dollar and decreasing stockpiles in the U.S., while China is pressing on with its easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate moved toward US$80 a barrel, extending a more than 5 per cent rally in the week’s first three sessions.

The Energy Information Administration reported a 5.9-million-barrel draw in U.S. commercial stockpiles last week, with nationwide holdings at the lowest level for this time of year since 2014. The U.S. currency weakened on Thursday, making commodities more attractive for overseas buyers.

Alongside those forces, traders are monitoring China’s reopening from COVID-19 closely. The nation is seeing one million infections and 5,000 deaths day as curbs are eased, but quarantine rules for overseas travelers are being softened — a potential boost for air travel.

“Strong oil inventory draws we had this week in the US, Europe and the Middle East are helping crude prices,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS Group AG. “The market will closely follow a likely-bumpy road of the reopening in China and how much Russian oil exports fall” due to sanctions and trading restrictions.

Oil is poised to end a volatile year modestly higher. Recession risks in the US and Europe as central banks continue to tighten are among key headwinds. Against that, Group of Seven sanctions on Russian flows, and scope for OPEC the OPEC and its allies to cut supply are boosting prices.

The G-7 has imposed a US$60-a-barrel cap on Russian oil and curtailed access to vital services including insurance for cargoes bought above that figure.

The move is intended to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine while keeping crude flowing. However, early tanker tracking by Bloomberg suggest initial post-cap shipments fell.

Traders will also remain alert to bearish news that could tip prices negative because of an absence of activity, said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights.

“It’s quite frothy in thin liquidity and the gains look exaggerated to me, even given the draw in US inventories,” she said.

Prices: