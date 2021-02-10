Oil extended its longest winning streak in two years in New York as a decline in U.S. crude inventories further showcased how global supplies are shrinking.

Futures rose almost 1 per cent after a U.S. government report showed domestic oil stockpiles fell by 6.6 million barrels to the lowest since March 2020. Still, the data showed gasoline supplies are at the highest since June, while crude exports fell to the lowest level in weeks.

“It was good to see the crude draw wasn’t just from one area, but constructive that it was throughout the whole U.S.,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly US$8 billion in energy-related assets. “If there was one thing to be concerned about, it was that gasoline inventories built.”

Oil has climbed more than 9 per cent so far this month as the OPEC+ alliance’s supply curbs, led by Saudi Arabia, continue to deplete global oil inventories. Iraq said OPEC+ is unlikely to change its production policy at next month’s meeting, providing a signal to the market that oversupply concerns will be kept at bay.

The spread between Brent’s nearest contracts surged this week -- a key sign of market tightness -- while swaps tied to the physical North Sea market have also increased amid frenzied trading of derivatives late Tuesday. The so-called prompt spread for U.S. benchmark crude futures is also strengthening as declines at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, brings oil stockpiles there to the lowest levels since July.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery rose 32 cents to US$58.68 a barrel as of 11:00 a.m. in New York

Brent for April settlement gained 45 cents to US$61.54 a barrel

There are still concerns that the rally may be overdone, with technical indicators showing crude in overbought territory. Rising prices may also spur American oil explorers to boost drilling and production later this year, the Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the combined refining margin for gasoline and diesel fell toward US$12 a barrel on Wednesday as the EIA report showed a nearly 4.3 million-barrel increase in gasoline supplies. At the same time, a rolling gauge for gasoline demand remains at its lowest seasonally in decades.

Other oil-market news

An ice storm sweeping across Arkansas and Missouri will bring 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of snow to Washington by Thursday as cold grips the U.S., driving up demand for heating fuels.

Iraq said the OPEC+ oil cartel is unlikely to change its production policy at next month’s meeting and repeated promises to deliver overdue output cuts, even as the Arab nation’s economy reels.

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA said it never should have made the investments into U.S. shale fields that resulted in billions of dollars in losses and a brewing political controversy at home.

Ineos Group said there’s limited throughput on the Graben Area Export Line, which is part of the Forties Pipeline system in the North Sea.

--With assistance from Alex Longley.