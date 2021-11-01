Gas prices at 7 year highs is not the backdrop leaders want heading into COP26: RBC's Croft

Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing.

Futures in New York earlier rose as much as 1.6 per cent on Monday. Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures, rose by about 852,000 barrels in the period Oct. 26-Oct. 29, according to traders citing data from Wood Mackenzie.

Any reversal in the trend of supply declines at Cushing, “should at least quell the panic on inventories,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Crude has soared this year as economies recover from the pandemic, boosting consumption. An energy squeeze marked by shortages of gas and coal has also stoked oil demand. Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet virtually on Thursday to discuss output policy. OPEC and its allies have loosened supply curbs only gradually, and top exporter Saudi Arabia has maintained a cautious stance ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting.

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Saudi Arabia and Russia for an inadequate response to the energy crunch while speaking after a Group of 20 summit on Sunday.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose 46 cents to US$84.03 a barrel at 11:19 a.m. in New York

Brent for January settlement gained 2 cents to US$84.40 a barrel

Meanwhile, a surge in oil cargoes from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, coupled with sharp increases from parts of Russia, has put observed October crude shipments on course for a big month-on-month hike. Data on output and shipments will be pored over this week ahead of OPEC’s upcoming meeting.

Over the weekend, China said it would release state reserves of diesel and gasoline to ease shortages. The move is a part of an annual rotation of holdings, but the government has given neither volumes nor a schedule.

