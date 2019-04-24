(Bloomberg) -- Oil pulled back from a six-month high as an industry report signaling a gain in U.S. crude inventories partly offset concerns over America’s campaign to halt Iranian exports.

Futures in New York fell as much as 0.7 percent, after climbing 3.6 percent over the previous two sessions. Crude stockpiles rose by 6.86 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was said to be planning a cautious response to tighter U.S. sanctions on Iran, and will hold off on significant supply shifts until it sees actual declines in the Islamic Republic’s shipments.

Oil’s gained further after posting its best quarter since 2009 as the Saudis led output cuts by a coalition of producers including Russia to avoid a global glut. Disruptions in fellow members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries such as Venezuela, Libya and Nigeria also squeezed cargoes. The Donald Trump administration added to the supply woes by refusing to extend sanctions waivers beyond May 2 for importing oil from Iran.

“The estimated gain in American inventories is pacing down the rally we’ve seen earlier,” said Sungchil Will Yun, a commodities analyst at HI Investment & Futures Corp. in Seoul. “Oil’s expected to stay steady until we see more details on how the Saudis and its allies will bump up their output, going a step further from just signaling a boost.”

WTI for June delivery declined as much as 43 cents to $65.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange before trading at $65.92 a barrel at 12:01 p.m. in Singapore. Prices gained $2.30 over the previous two sessions to close at $66.30 on Tuesday, the highest close since Oct. 29.

Brent for June settlement dropped 39 cents to $74.12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. It increased 3.5 percent in the first two days of the week. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $8.19 to WTI.

While the API reported a gain in nationwide inventories, its data showed a 389,000 barrel drop in the hoard at Cushing, Oklahoma. That would be a third consecutive draw at the U.S. storage hub if confirmed by government figures due Wednesday. The median forecast of analysts in a Bloomberg survey signals American crude stockpiles may have risen by 1 million barrels last week.

In Saudi Arabia, people familiar with policy deliberations said the kingdom is ready to help fill the void left by Iranian oil supplies, but it doesn’t plan any radical moves. The caution of OPEC’s de-facto leader stems from its experience last year when President Trump backtracked on his initial pledge to completely halt Iranian exports by granting exemptions to eight buyers. The Saudis in the meantime had boosted production to an all-time high.

The International Energy Agency also said it’s ready to act if necessary to ensure the market is well-supplied, according to a statement. The Paris-based IEA said global oil markets are currently at “comfortable” levels of spare capacity and that it will continue to monitor closely and remain engaged with major producers and consumers.

