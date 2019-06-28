Canada recorded a second strong month of growth in April, driven by rebounding oil output that is returning the nation’s economy to a more solid footing.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3 per cent, after a 0.5 per cent gain in March, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. That marks the strongest two-month increase since the end of 2017. The figure topped the 0.2 per cent gain expected in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Key Insights

- It’s the first GDP print of the second quarter, and depicts an economy showing clear signs of a rebound after stalling at the end of last year and the beginning of 2019.

- Even without any more growth in May and June, the April number puts the economy on track for at least a 2 per cent gain on an annualized basis in the second quarter. That would be well above the Bank of Canada’s projection for 1.3 per cent annualized growth, keeping pressure off the central bank to match any easing trend in other advanced economies.

- It was largely an oil story in April, as the Alberta government eased curtailments on production. Excluding the mining, oil and gas sectors, Canadian GDP was flat on the month.

Get More

- The gains weren’t particularly broad-based. Eleven out of 20 sectors recorded higher output, driven by a 4.5 percent gain in mining, oil and gas. Oil-sands extraction jumped 11 per cent.

- One major pocket of weakness was manufacturing, which contracted 0.8 per cent in April -- the biggest one-month drop in almost two years. That was led by a sharp contraction in motor vehicle production, which Statistics Canada said reflected temporary shutdowns.

- The recovery in the construction sector continued in April, with output up 0.2 per cent. That’s the third gain in four months.

- Professional services and accommodation continued to grow, holding on to their status as the two fastest growing sectors over the past year.

--With assistance from Erik Hertzberg.