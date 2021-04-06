(Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as the chances of a breakthrough in talks to revive an Iranian nuclear accord were seen by analysts as slim, reducing the odds that crude flows from the country would pick up further.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.8% after tumbling 4.6% on Monday, the biggest one-day drop since March 23. The fall was driven by prospects for the Iran talks later Tuesday, and a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in Europe. In addition, OPEC+ agreed last week to ease supply curbs in the coming months.

The talks in Vienna between Iran, the U.S. and the remaining members of a 2015 nuclear deal are aimed at resurrecting the nuclear pact, potentially clearing a path toward removing sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports.

“I think nuclear talks, coupled with a surge in Covid-19 cases in certain regions, means that prices will likely be fairly volatile,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Group. A breakthough on Iran is unlikely, and even if it did happen, the market will be able to absorb a fairly large increase in Iranian supply and still draw down inventories, he said.

Oil rallied 22% in the first quarter as the roll-out of vaccines spurred optimism that demand would rebound, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies kept a tight rein on supply. But the advance has run into increased volatility in recent weeks as the resurgence of virus cases in some nations hurt consumption, and the cartel prepared to loosen the taps.

The multiparty talks in the Austrian capital face significant hurdles as Tehran and Washington differ on how to revive the deal that former President Donald Trump abandoned. Iran has insisted on full sanctions removal for it to scale back nuclear activity, while Washington ruled out any “unilateral gestures.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said any path toward a fresh nuclear deal would “likely take months,” and maintained its positive view of the oil market. While Iranian exports have picked up this year, with output estimated at 2.7 million barrels a day, further rises aren’t likely until 2022, the bank said in a note.

In addition to the flare-up in Europe, the virus remains a challenge around the globe, clouding the outlook for energy demand. In South America, Chile has closed its borders, with hospitalizations and daily infections at all-time highs. Indian daily case numbers have climbed to a record above 100,000.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 31 cents a barrel in backwardation on Monday, a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade at a premium to those further out. It was 3 cents in contango -- the opposite pattern -- a week ago.

