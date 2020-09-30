(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. is slashing its workforce as the largest independent U.S. oil refiner adjusts to gasoline demand that’s showing no sign of recovering to its pre-pandemic level.

The idling of the company’s refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico, will affect about 2,050 employees, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said Wednesday in a filing. The job cuts and open positions that Marathon won’t now fill represent about 12% of its overall workforce.

Marathon will take a charge of as much as $175 million for the third quarter related to severance and employee-benefit expenses.

