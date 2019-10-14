(Bloomberg) -- Neste Oyj, Finland’s biggest oil refiner and maker of renewable fuels, said it’s experiencing extensive failures in multiple IT systems.

The issue is affecting terminals in Finland and the Baltics and causing delays in product distribution, the Espoo, Finland-based company said on Monday. Neste shares were down as much as 5% on the news.

It’s not yet clear whether the cause is a malfunction or a cyber attack, according to spokeswoman Susanna Sieppi. The issue is under investigation, and it’s too early to estimate when the systems will be fixed, she said by phone.

Neste is “probably not alone” in experiencing IT issues, she said. Earlier Monday, Finnish government communications were hit by extensive disruptions, causing issues including a delay in publishing statistical releases. The fault has been located and is being fixed, the government’s IT center said.

