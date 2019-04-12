(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is weighing a plan that could force some of the nation’s biggest oil companies to come clean about their bids to dodge U.S. biofuel mandates.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a notice Friday it was opening a 15-day window for the public to comment on whether it should reveal “basic information” about refineries seeking waivers from annual biofuel quotas, including the names of the companies and facilities seeking the exemptions.

For years, the agency has kept those details shielded from view, claiming they are confidential business information. But a surge in waivers -- including some issued to refineries connected to major oil companies -- has fed complaints from biofuel advocates demanding more transparency.

“If you put in an application for hundreds of billions of dollars of relief, put your name on it,” Gene Gebolys, president of World Energy Alternatives LLC, said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Washington earlier this month. “The fact that the EPA doesn’t even reveal who is putting these applications in is indefensible and cannot continue.”

Case-by-Case

Under federal law, the EPA can exempt small refineries using no more than 75,000 barrels of crude per day from annual biofuel quotas if they face a “disproportionate economic hardship.” The exemptions were automatically granted to a slew of small refineries initially, but the agency now makes decisions on a case-by-case basis, guided by an Energy Department’s economic analysis of each petition.

HollyFrontier Corp. and Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP are among refiners that have said they’ve received exemptions in recent years. Carl Icahn’s CVR Energy Inc. has declined to comment on whether it received waivers. Still, a February filing showed that CVR spent $60 million on biofuel compliance credits in 2018 -- a 76 percent drop from the company’s $249 million tab in 2017. Valero Energy Corp. executives in January pointed to the exemptions as the reason behind lower prices for the credits.

The EPA doesn’t divulge the names of refineries that seek -- or win -- waivers now, even though last year it began publishing aggregated data on the small refinery exemptions. However, some companies have acknowledged securing those waivers in filings with the SEC.

“It’s just bogus that the refiners are hiding behind” claims of confidential business information, said Geoff Cooper, president of the Renewable Fuels Association. “These decisions have been made in the dark, and that’s just not good government.”

Oil industry advocates warned that more visibility on small refinery exemption requests could cause harm to the companies seeking them, as well as broader markets.

“The data underlying small refinery exemption requests reflects the underlying financial health of facilities in the highly competitive refining sector,” Fueling American Jobs Coalition, which represents a group of independent refiners, small retailers and labor unions, said in an emailed statement. “Such information can affect access to capital for marginal refineries and can make them attractive targets of acquisition, literally moving markets.”

Republican senators Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia, and John Barrasso, of Wyoming, last year warned the administration that disclosing sensitive information about small refineries seeking waivers could “compound the harm to small refineries.”

The EPA has granted 35 refineries waivers from 2017 biofuel blending quotas, up from seven approvals targeting 2015 requirements. In the same time period, the number of denied waiver requests dropped from six to zero, according to agency data. The agency currently is considering 39 applications for waivers from 2018 requirements.

