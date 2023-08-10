(Bloomberg) -- In another sign of just how tight Europe’s fuel markets are this summer, a type of petroleum left over from oil refining is worth more than crude for the first time in decades.

High-sulfur fuel oil, used in shipping and power generation, last week became more expensive than ICE Brent in northwest Europe for the first time since 1995, according to price reporting agency Argus Media Ltd. The premium stood at $2.14 a barrel yesterday, the strongest since at least 1990.

Relative prices of gasoline and diesel are also well above seasonal norms, partly as a result of refinery output curbs. HSFO has become tight globally, but in Europe particularly due to sanctions on Russian fuel oil imports and as crude switching at refineries has trimmed supply, Argus said.

HSFO’s strength is particularly notable given the demand hit a few years ago caused by a sweeping regulatory change to clean up global shipping. Known as IMO 2020, the rule reduced the allowable sulfur content of marine fuel — a widespread use of HSFO — from 3.5% to 0.5%.

While significant, IMO 2020 didn’t eliminate the shipping industry’s HSFO consumption — vessels with specially installed units called scrubbers are still allowed to burn 3.5% sulfur marine fuel, providing a home for some HSFO supply.

Along with the loss of Russian cargoes and Europe’s different crude slate, seasonal demand for HSFO to burn for power generation is currently high in the Middle East, Argus said.

