(Bloomberg) -- While most of Asia cheered the truce between the U.S. and China, India’s rupee and bonds weakened amid the biggest surge in oil prices in two years, highlighting the nation’s vulnerability to spikes in energy costs.

The rupee was the only emerging-market Asian currency that weakened Monday as Brent prices rallied 6.4 percent to $62.46 per barrel. Further gains might outweigh the rub-off effect of the trade war truce on oil-buying countries including India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“The Indian rupee stands to benefit less from this as India is not as reliant on exports, and the bounce in oil prices could also weigh on the currency,” said Khoon Goh, head of research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.

The rupee declined 0.6 percent to 70.0175 at 10:21 a.m. in Mumbai, while the yield on 10-year bonds rose four basis points to 7.64 percent.

Asia’s third-largest economy imports about 80 percent of its oil requirement, and the recent surge in crude prices was the key reason behind the rupee and Indonesia’s rupiah being the worst-performing currencies in the region.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kartik Goyal in Mumbai at kgoyal@bloomberg.net;Subhadip Sircar in Mumbai at ssircar3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Anto Antony, Ravil Shirodkar

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.