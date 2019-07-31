(Bloomberg) -- Oil prices dropped back from two-week highs after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to dim hopes for more U.S. interest rate cuts.

Futures in New York fell 1.1%, after settling 0.9% higher on Wednesday. While the Fed cut rates for the first time in a decade, Powell told reporters it wasn’t the start of an extended cycle of monetary-policy easing to protect the economy. The comments also prompted a sell-off in U.S. stocks.

On a more supportive note, the U.S. Energy Department said American crude inventories fell by 8.5 million barrels last week, a seventh straight decline that was higher than industry and analyst estimates. Caught between conflicting supply and demand dynamics, U.S. benchmark crude ended July up just 0.2%, its smallest monthly move since September 1991.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.