(Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as signs of a sharp increase in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over demand offset fears that rising violence in Venezuela will exacerbate a global supply crunch.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.2 percent after rising 0.7 percent Tuesday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report U.S. stockpiles jumped 6.81 million barrels last week, much more than what government data due Wednesday is forecast to show. A gauge of manufacturing in top crude importer China fell in April, highlighting the toll a trade war between Beijing and Washington is taking on the world’s No. 2 economy.

That’s dragging down crude, only a week after it surged to a six-month high on a White House decision to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil buyers. Speculation is swirling over whether a U.S. promise that other producers will step in to make up for any shortfall can be met. However, prices in April were the calmest since August, even with political turmoil roiling Venezuela and Libya, and Donald Trump demanding OPEC pump more.

“The build in inventories clearly had an impact,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific Pty in Sydney. “China PMI was disappointing for many in the oil market,” he said, referring to the purchasing managers index that stood at 50.1 in April, down from 50.5 the previous month.

West Texas Intermediate futures for June delivery declined as much as 74 cents to $63.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and traded 1 percent lower at $63.26 at 2:35 p.m. Singapore time. Prices closed 41 cents higher at $63.91 on Tuesday.

Brent for July settlement was trading 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, lower at $71.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The June contract expired on Tuesday after rising 1.1 percent to $72.80. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $8.18 to WTI for the same month.

The Energy Information Administration is predicted to report that nationwide crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose by 1.75 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. Inventories jumped 5.5 million barrels in the prior week, and are at the highest level since October 2017, EIA data show. American crude production, meanwhile, is at record levels.

On the demand front, weaker Chinese manufacturing activity signals the fragility of the economic stabilization seen in the first quarter. In a shift from the mostly optimistic messaging so far, the U.S. said that it’s prepared to walk away from trade talks as negotiators landed in Beijing. Industrial production has also tumbled in other major oil buyers South Korea and Japan, and GDP growth slowed a notch in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, tensions gripped Venezuela as an attempt by Juan Guaido, recognized by the U.S. as the Latin American nation’s legitimate leader, to topple Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian regime flopped within hours. Trump threatened an embargo against Maduro’s allies in Cuba while Secretary of State Michael Pompeo claimed the embattled leader had planned to flee the country.

Oil loading from the port of Jose, Venezuela’s main gateway, is said to have remained normal through the civil and military unrest.

--With assistance from James Thornhill.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saket Sundria in Singapore at ssundria@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pratish Narayanan at pnarayanan9@bloomberg.net, Alexander Kwiatkowski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.