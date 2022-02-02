Oil retreated from a fresh seven-year high as OPEC+ agreed to another modest hike in output.

West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.7 per centafter hitting its highest level since 2014 earlier in the session. Futures resumed declines even after a U.S. government report showed domestic crude stockpiles fell 1.05 million barrels.

Also on Wednesday, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said it will lift output by 400,000 barrels a day in March, maintaining the pace of restoring supply shuttered at the height of the pandemic. Still, there’s concern that some members of the alliance can’t meet their production targets, adding to a sense of tightness in the oil market.

Crude has roared higher in 2022 after jumping 55 per centlast year. The surge has been driven by the steady global revival in demand, lower stockpiles and sporadic interruptions to supplies. Tensions over Ukraine, driven by concerns that Russia may invade its smaller neighbor, have also boosted prices in recent weeks. Moscow says it has no plan to send in troops.

Prices

WTI for March delivery fell 66 cents to US$87.54 a barrel at 11:04 a.m. New York time.

Brent for April settlement dropped 50 cents at US$88.66 a barrel.

Crude remains backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices commanding a premium over those further out. Swaps tied to the key North Sea oil market are pricing at their strongest level in years.

