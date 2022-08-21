(Bloomberg) -- The presidential aspirant of Angola’s main opposition party will examine the country’s debt burden and the manner the obligations are being managed should his group win the Aug. 24 election.

Africa’s largest oil producer after Nigeria had $62.5 billion of debt as of January, according to its Ministry of Finance. Angola’s overseas debt amortization in the three years to 2025 will cost about $5.5 billion a year, according to Fitch Ratings.

“The amount of real foreign debt is not known,” Adalberto Costa Junior, head of the National Union for the Total Liberation of Angola, or Unita, said in an interview Sunday in his office in Luanda, the capital. “What we have is the stated debt, and even that is not small,” he said, adding that his party will honor the nation’s external obligations.

Angola’s kwanza has gained 23% this year, making it Africa’s best-performing currency and its credit ratings have been raised as the economy accelerated. Still, Costa Junior, or ACJ as he’s known among his supporters, is trying to capitalize on anger at alleged corruption, rising prices, and youth dissatisfaction with the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA, which has governed the nation for almost 50 years.

The African country owes about $19 billion to China -- funding that was mostly used to build roads, hospitals and rail links. President Joao Lourenco’s government has re-profiled bilateral debt owed to Chinese official lenders, according to Fitch.

Should Unita find debt that’s not related to the infrastructure it was supposed to finance, ACJ’s government will renegotiate those obligations, he said sitting in front of two large photos of Unita’s founder Jonas Savimbi. Costa Junior trained as an electronics engineer and has served as a lawmaker and the party’s spokesman.

About $47 billion of debt was added in the last 5 years alone, ACJ, 60, said citing a local newspaper.

The MPLA won 61% of the vote in the last national elections in 2017, and Unita just 27%. Unita’s fortunes do appear to have turned since ACJ became its leader in 2019. An opinion poll published in May by research company Afrobarometer showed the MPLA leading Unita by just 7 percentage points.

