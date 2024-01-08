1h ago
Oil-Rich Somali Region’s Parliament Meets to Elect New President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland met on Monday to elect a new president amid growing tensions in the Horn of Africa region.
Sixty-six members of parliament will vote at a sitting in Garowe, the regional capital.
The vote in the territory of about 4.9 million people comes a week after Somaliland, Puntland’s self-declared independent neighbor, concluded an agreement with Ethiopia to grant the landlocked country access to the Red Sea in exchange for a stake in Ethiopian Airlines. Somalia, the United Nations-recognized owner of the land, rejected the deal as illegal and recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia.
