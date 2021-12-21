1h ago
Oil rises after two-day drop as investors assess demand
Bloomberg News,
Oil could reach $80 three weeks from now as we get used to Omicron: Analyst
Oil rose as traders assessed the outlook for demand amid the rapid spread of omicron.
Futures in London climbed above US$72 a barrel in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, having fallen about 5 per cent over the past two days. The new virus variant accounted for 73 per cent of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. last week, but city traffic in Europe held up over that same period, pointing to a limited demand impact so far.
Crude’s gains came against the backdrop of surging gas and power prices in Europe, with France even burning fuel oil in a bid to keep the lights on. The oil market got a boost from expectations that there would be a major switch in power consumption toward crude and petroleum products earlier in the year, and natural gas prices in Europe were above US$300 a barrel of oil equivalent on Tuesday.
Still, oil has faltered toward the end of the year, in part due to the emergence of the new COVID-19 strain ahead of winter. The oil market structure is flashing bearish signs, indicating near-term over-supply, which may require OPEC+ to act when the group meets next month.
“A relief bounce is unlikely to drive a major turnaround in sentiment with the Brent prompt spread signaling an oversupplied market” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.
Prices
- Brent for February settlement climbed 1.5 per cent to US$72.59 a barrel at 12:11 p.m. London time
- West Texas Intermediate for February delivery rose 1.7 per cent to US$69.80 a barrel
The rout across financial markets on Monday was exacerbated by Senator Joe Manchin’s rejection of President Joe Biden’s roughly US$2 trillion package. The president spoke to Manchin on Sunday, a conversation that the White House believes left the door open to revive talks on the spending plan, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Other oil-market news:
- Global oil and natural gas discoveries are heading for the lowest level since Harry Truman was the U.S. president, according to Rystad Energy.
- Libya suspended crude exports from two of its ports after militias shut down the nation’s biggest field days before an election.
- U.S. refiners are ramping up gasoline shipments to overseas markets as they balance lucrative export margins with firm domestic demand.