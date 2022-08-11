Oil gained as worries about a slowdown in consumption eased after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year.

West Texas Intermediate rose about 3 per cent to trade near US$94 a barrel with Brent again nearing US$100. The IEA lifted its consumption estimate by 380,000 barrels a day, saying soaring natural gas prices and heat waves are prompting industry and power generators to switch their fuel to oil.

Buffeted by bullish and bearish headlines in recent days, crude remains largely rangebound near a six-month low. A brief halt of Russian flows to some parts of Europe and weaker-than-expected US inflation data pushed prices higher. The subsequent resumption of Russian supply -- as well as renewed attempts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal -- have since weighed on the market.

“It looks like demand worries might be a bit overdone, and extremely high gas prices will support oil demand during winter with gas-to-oil switching,” said Helge Andre Martinsen, a senior oil analyst at DNB Bank ASA.

Nationwide average retail pump prices dropped back below US$4 a gallon after peaking at a record above US$5 in mid-June, according to data from auto club AAA. The decline in prices may be brief. Retail gasoline may surge back above US$5 and Brent oil futures could go as high as US$130 per barrel, Damien Courvalin, Goldman’s head of energy research, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Prices:

WTI for September delivery advanced 2.7 per cent to US$94.61 a barrel at 12:47 p.m. New York time

Brent for October settlement climbed 2.4 per cent to trade at US$99.76

Still, there are signs of weakness in the futures market. It is most evident in a narrowing of closely watched time differentials. WTI’s prompt spread -- the gap between its two nearest contracts, which has shrunk to about 87 cents a barrel in backwardation, down from US$2.88 a month ago. The comparable measure for global benchmark Brent was at US$1.34 a barrel, down by about two-thirds in the same period.