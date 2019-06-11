(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose amid estimates that U.S. crude inventories fell, tempering concerns that a drawn-out trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies is putting pressure on demand.

Futures gained as much 1.5 % in New York on Tuesday to trade close to $54 a barrel. U.S. stockpiles probably shrank by 1.25 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. That would be the biggest decline since May if confirmed by official data on Wednesday.

Prices are also inching up on expectations that the OPEC+ coalition will reach an agreement to extend supply curbs when it meets the coming weeks, said James Williams, president at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.

“We probably have some upside here in oil, commodities and risky assets," Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group. said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Crude has recovered slightly since slipping into a bear market last week. Still, concerns remain that the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the largest oil users, will hurt fuel demand. The Group of 20 summit at the end of June and the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are shaping up as pivotal events for the market.

West Texas Intermediate futures for July advanced 7 cents to $53.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:42 a.m. local time. The contract fell 73 cents to close at $53.26 on Monday, snapping a two-day gain.

Brent for August settlement gained erased earlier gains to fall 22 cents to $62.07 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe Exchange, after settling down 1.6% on Monday. The global benchmark crude was trading at an $8.55 premium to WTI for the same month.

See also: U.S. Weighs More Iran Sanctions Over Potential Trade With Europe

Trade talks with China broke down last month after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Beijing of reneging on provisions of a tentative agreement. Relations between the two countries have continued to deteriorate, with Trump telling reporters at the White House Monday that he could impose tariffs of 25%, or “much higher than 25%,” on $300 billion of Chinese goods.

“The market has gone from concerns about imminent supply risk to being worried about weak demand,” said Jens Naervig Pedersen, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen. “Weak global macro data and a never-ending trade war are setting the tone in the oil market.”

The trade dispute has complicated OPEC+’s task of balancing supply and demand. Current demand growth “neither will support exiting the production agreement, nor is bad enough to reinforce more cuts,” Currie said in a separate interview.

Combined with uncertainty over Iranian exports and growing U.S. shale output, it “becomes increasingly difficult to know what production levels will balance the market,” he said.

