Oil climbed as traders weighed supply risks and executive warnings of further energy crunches against central bank pledges to raise interest rates further.

West Texas Intermediate rose above US$94 a barrel after gaining 2.5 per cent last week. In Libya, clashes between militias in the capital left at least 23 dead, sparking fears of further upheaval in the OPEC nation. While Libya’s output so far remains stable, investors are watching for signs that the violence may again put oil shipments at risk just as Europe reels from an energy crisis.

It’s a “fantasy” that the global energy crunch will be easy to overcome, Ben Van Beurden, chief executive officer of oil and gas giant Shell Plc, said at a conference in Norway. Speaking at the same event, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said the world needs more oil and gas now while also pushing to transition to renewable supplies.

Iran, meanwhile, said exchanges with the US over a European Union proposal to revive a nuclear deal will drag on into next month, undercutting speculation that an agreement paving the way for increased oil flows is imminent.

Crude is on course for a third straight monthly drop on concern global growth will slow as central banks tighten policy aggressively, hurting consumption. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned of the need for higher rates, while a top European Central Bank official said that there was “little choice” but to press on even if the region’s economy dipped into recession.

To counter that weakness, Saudi Arabia raised the possibility last week that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could cut output, drawing support from fellow members. Separately, loadings from an export terminal for Kazakhstan crude have seen interruptions.

“There are many risks that could potentially lead to supply disruptions,” including the situation in Libya and a longer timeframe for the Iran nuclear talks, said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. Investors and traders are also focused on “what OPEC might do next week and ongoing substitution of oil for natural gas.”

The producers’ group and partners, known collectively as OPEC+, meet Sept. 5 to consider production levels for October and to review the outlook for the rest of the year.

Prices:

WTI for October delivery rose 1.6 per cent to US$94.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:26 p.m. in London.

Brent for October settlement climbed 1.6 per cent to US$102.57 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

In a bullish note on commodities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said that crude oil had scope to push higher, especially amid shortages of other energy raw materials including natural gas.