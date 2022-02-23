(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed on a worsening geopolitical situation in Europe after the Kremlin said separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for help fighting Ukrainian forces.

Futures in New York advanced 1.1% to above $93 a barrel after edging higher on Wednesday. The escalating tension in Ukraine, coupled with a nuclear deal with Iran that could see some supply return to the market, means Brent prices are likely to average $110 next quarter, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said. The global benchmark was steady Wednesday after coming within a whisker of $100 for the first time since 2014 earlier this week.

Crude swung throughout the prior session, slipping after market hours on news that the U.S. is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter surging prices. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation that any Russian move to aid separatists in the country’s east could cause an escalation in tensions and that Ukraine poses no threat to Russia but will defend itself if attacked.

Read more: Zelenskiy Urges Russia to Hold Off on Escalation: Ukraine Update

In the Persian Gulf, Iran is moving more oil onto ships to speed up exports should the nuclear deal be revived. The producer’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that it wants to settle the remaining issues in talks in the coming days, but that it won’t concede on its red lines “under any conditions.” Any restoration of Iranian barrels to the global market would help ease tightness.

Meanwhile, Brent crude’s premium to U.S. oil futures surged to almost $5 a barrel on Wednesday, the most since April 2020. The international benchmark is getting stronger from the fear of possible disruptions of energy supplies as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate, said Spencer Vosko, director for crude oil at Black Diamond Commodities LLC.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose 5.98 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. The data also showed stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, the biggest storage hub in the U.S., declined by about 2 million barrels. The U.S. government will release its weekly inventory tally on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.