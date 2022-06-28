Oil pared gains as a bullish crude inventory report was offset by an unseasonal slowdown in gasoline demand.

West Texas Intermediate shed much of its earlier rally to hover just under US$112 after earlier rising to as high as US$114.05 a barrel. Investors parsed a mixed US crude inventory report that showed US crude inventories fell as refiners boosted run rates, while gasoline demand on a four-week rolling average fell to the lowest seasonal level since 2014, with the exception of 2020. US crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell to the lowest since October 2014, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday.

The slowdown in gasoline demand growth could be a sign that prices are starting to impact consumers, said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. However, the outlook for oil is still strong, she added. “Demand is currently below seasonal averages but the key thing for crude is that it is still growing.”

Compounding concerns over supply tightness, Libya’s state oil company suspended shipments from two key eastern ports, while Iranian media said talks to revive a nuclear deal that could boost the country’s supply ended Wednesday with little effect. Output in Ecuador also has been lower due to ongoing protests. Those curbs to supply come as Shell Plc said spare energy production capacity is running very low, and the company’s chief executive officer painted a bleak picture of the global energy supply.

Global oil markets have tightened after a rebound in economic activity, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbating the squeeze by upending trade flows. OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp another modest supply increase for August, although the cartel has struggled to meet its targets this year.

Prices

WTI for August delivery rose 6 cents to US$111.82 a barrel at 11:43 a.m. in New York.

Brent for August settlement climbed 21 cents to US$117.77 a barrel.

Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November after being hit by fears of a global economic slowdown, but prices still are about 50 per cent higher this year. While fears of a global economic slowdown have weighed on futures, demand remains robust for now. US retail gasoline prices remain near record highs, causing pain for consumers. A recovery from COVID-19 and a shortage of refining capacity to make fuels continue to keep prices at record highs.

Time-spreads that help gauge market health are also flashing bullish signs, while a price marker for Middle Eastern barrels has surged to a record.

While oil has been supported by renewed supply disruptions, subsidies are helping the demand side. China said it will offer subsidies to refiners and won’t raise domestic prices if international crude surpasses US$130 a barrel. Still, the world’s largest crude importer doubled down on the nation’s COVID Zero strategy, raising concerns about the outlook for demand.