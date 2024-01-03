(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a second day following supply disruptions in Libya, while another attack on a container ship in the Red Sea and blasts in Iran increased tensions in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate climbed to around $73 a barrel after jumping by more than 3% on Wednesday, when Brent crude closed above $78. Protesters in Libya halted output from the OPEC producer’s Sharara and El-Feel fields, which together normally pump about 365,000 barrels a day.

Meanwhile, Houthi militants claimed to have attacked another merchant ship in the Red Sea. That came as Iran said explosions that killed almost 100 people in the central part of the country were carried out to punish its stance against Israel.

The recent flare-up of tensions in the Middle East, the source of about a third of the world’s crude, comes after the Israel-Hamas war remained contained for most of last year. It could reintroduce a conflict premium for oil, which fell by more than a fifth last quarter as rising production from non-OPEC+ sources including the US outstripped demand.

The Houthi militant group said it attacked a vessel called the CMA CGM Tage, but French container giant CMA CGM SA said the ship didn’t suffer any incident. Numerous shipping lines are avoiding the Red Sea following a wave of attacks.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies reaffirmed their commitment to stabilizing the market in a statement on the OPEC website. The latest round of supply curbs decided on Nov. 30, amounting to roughly 900,000 barrels a day, take effect from this month through the end of the quarter.

