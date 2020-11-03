Oil rises, gold drops as early election results show tight race

Gold fell with copper and oil pared gains as early U.S. election results shook traders’ faith in a decisive outcome.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent and the dollar strengthened as the race’s tightness spurred a flight to the safety of the greenback. Oil in New York rose 2.5 per cent, paring an earlier advance of as much as 3.4 per cent, with expectations OPEC+ will delay a planned easing of output cuts lending support.

Traders are reacting to headlines and early clues of a possible Donald Trump or Joe Biden victory. Trump has once again defied polls and predictions, with a strong showing across the Sun Belt in early results appearing to significantly shrink Biden’s path to victory.

“The results have swung in favor from Biden to Trump and there are concerns of fiscal policy impasse again,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Gold has declined with the increasing odds of a Trump win” but oil is clawing back some losses after last week’s sell-off, he said.

Click here for our real-time news updates and analysis

The stakes have never been higher in a presidential election as whoever wins will have the monumental task of leading the U.S. in its fight against a virus that’s claimed more than 230,000 lives in the country and decimated the economy. On a global level, the next president will also play an integral role in shaping domestic as well as international efforts against climate change, the use of fossil fuels and the pace of energy transition.

Prices

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,897.69 per ounce as of 11:57 a.m. in Singapore

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose 2.5 per cent to US$38.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange

Brent for January settlement climbed 2.3 per cent to US$40.64 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange

Silver fell 1.8 per cent to US$23.7982 per ounce

Copper dropped 0.8 per cent to US$6,759 a ton on the London Metal Exchange

Soybeans were little changed at 1,064 cents a bushel

During his presidency, Trump took a hard-line stance against major oil producers Iran and Venezuela by means of crippling sanctions, tightening global oil supplies. He also drove an escalation of trade tensions with China that prompted a rerouting of global commodity trade flows. And his support for American shale producers helped the nation’s output rise to a record, adding more supplies to the global pool.

Click here for more U.S. election coverage

A victory by Biden could pave the way for the roll-out of more fiscal stimulus that could lift equity and commodity markets –- particularly gold, which benefits from a weaker dollar due to money printing -- in the near term. It could also lead to stricter regulation of shale drillers and also signal a detente with Iran, which would unleash millions of barrels a day in fresh crude exports. A Biden win would likely accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in the U.S., which could boost long-term demand for metals like nickel and copper.

A scenario in which neither candidate has a clear path to victory would be murkier for oil and other commodities, as investors would likely seek safe havens like gold while they waited for what could be a long battle over ballots. A marginal win by Biden in which Republicans retain control of the Senate may also unsettle investors, as they would be reminded of the divisions that have stalled promised fiscal stimulus in recent weeks.

“No matter who wins, we’re not going to see an overnight change in policy,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston. “From that standpoint, it would take some time for the oil market to reflect on what those new policies would be and their impact.”

Oil’s futures curve shows there’s still some concern about a potential glut even after increasing signs the OPEC+ alliance will delay easing production cuts as lockdowns are imposed in Europe and Libyan production rises. Brent’s three-month timespread was US$1.22 a barrel in contango, where prompt prices are cheaper than later-dated ones, compared with around US$1 in mid-October.

“Under Trump, there’s a bigger chance of oil prices rising,” said Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of industry consultant FGE. “The market has also began to realize that the selloff has been overdone. We keep forgetting that Europe is not that important in terms of oil demand while OPEC+ stays committed.”