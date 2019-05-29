(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed above $59 a barrel as an industry report signaling a bigger-than-forecast drop in U.S. crude stockpiles added to concerns that global supply is tightening.

Futures in New York gained as much as 0.8% after closing down 0.6% on Wednesday. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report that U.S. inventories fell by 5.27 million barrels last week, compared with the median estimate for a drop of 500,000 barrels in a Bloomberg survey. The decline would be the largest since mid-March if confirmed by the official Energy Information Administration data due later on Thursday.

Oil is headed for the first monthly loss this year as a shattering of the trade truce between the U.S. and China threw the global growth outlook into question. Volatility has risen as traders are torn between trade war headlines and a combustible Middle East that’s threatening to disrupt supply. Against this turbulent backdrop, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies haven’t been able to agree upon a date for their next policy summit.

The API report “is providing some support to crude this morning after overnight losses but not as much as one would have expected with an inventory draw-down of this size,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, a Singapore-based provider of oil market analysis. The API’s estimate for an increase in gasoline stocks may have blunted the impact, she said.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery rose 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $59.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:49 a.m. in Singapore after climbing as much as 45 cents earlier. The contract is down 7.6% so far this month.

Brent for July settlement climbed 0.1% to $69.54 a barrel on London’s ICE Europe Futures after closing down 0.9% on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude was trading at a premium of $10.46 a barrel to WTI.

