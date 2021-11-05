Oil jumped after President Biden addressed the nation and failed to mention a potential release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, dashing expectations for quick supply relief.

Futures are still on track for the largest weekly loss since August as investors weighed the likelihood of major oil-consuming countries stepping in to supply the market with additional barrels after OPEC+’s supply decision. Crude in New York rose as much as 3.4 per cent on Friday, though prices have shed about 3 per cent this week.

“The ball is back in Biden’s court; is he going to do the SPR release?” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Prices have come off at least US$5. We don’t think at these prices they’re going to do it.”

Oil has rallied to multiyear highs this year as major economies including the U.S. and China recover from the pandemic, with BP Plc estimating global demand has rebounded above the pre-virus level of 100 million barrels a day. A global energy crunch due to coal and natural gas shortages has also exacerbated the tightness in the oil market.

Earlier, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that the Administration is looking at a potential release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Japan said it is in close contact with the U.S. and the IEA as pressure from consumers grows.

After a brief meeting Thursday, OPEC and its allies agreed to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day in December. The group has cited risks from ongoing outbreaks for its cautious approach. Price volatility is likely to rise in the coming weeks after the alliance shunned a U.S. request for more crude, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., adding that the market remains under-supplied.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose US$2.44 to US$81.25 a barrel at 12.33 p.m. in New York

Brent for January settlement added US$2.08 to US$82.62 a barrel

For months, President Joe Biden has led calls for OPEC+ to add more barrels to tame high oil prices, which he blames for inflationary pressures. The U.S. was seeking an increase of as much as double the amount that was agreed and has been among key consumers that previously raised the prospect of tapping their own strategic reserves if the alliance didn’t cooperate.

“Oil is not the problem,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, citing natural gas shortages. “The problem is the energy complex is going through havoc and hell.”

