Oil’s Displacement as a Road Fuel Is About to Ramp Up, BNEF Says

(Bloomberg) -- The displacement of oil as a road fuel will accelerate through 2025 as the uptake of electric vehicles ramps up, according to a new report.

Electric passenger car numbers are seen surging to 77 million over the next four years, according to BloombergNEF’s latest outlook on the sector, up from about 20 million now. That almost four-fold increase will push the amount of oil that EVs curb from transport use as high as 2.5 million barrels a day by 2025, up from about 1.5 million barrels a day now.

“Oil demand from passenger cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and buses has already peaked,” the report said. “Commercial vehicles are now the only segment contributing to growth.”

Passenger EVs represent only 15% of oil-demand displacement today, but as this figure grows sharply, gasoline consumption is seen peaking in 2026, followed by total demand for road usage topping out the following year, the report says.

But, falling oil demand from the transport sector “does not necessarily mean a collapse in prices,” the report said. If investments in new supply capacity fall faster than demand levels, “prices could remain elevated and volatile.”

Surging Sales

By 2025, EVs will represent almost a quarter of all new passenger vehicle sales globally, up from just 10% last year. China and Europe are seen accounting for the bulk of that volume by the middle of the decade, while the US but will only represent 15% of the global market, the report said.

While the use of EVs is set to accelerate, road transport is not on track to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, according to BNEF forecasts.

“Simply changing out the drive train of vehicles may not be the most efficient way to deliver net zero, and a full range of solutions -- including more public transit, and active transport options -- will be needed,” the report said.

Despite the bullish outlook for EVs, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will continue to impact the availability of raw materials used in producing their batteries, something that may ultimately reduce cost-competitiveness with oil-fueled vehicles. Prices for metals like nickel jumped in the first quarter which will “likely push EV price parity with combustion vehicles back by a couple years,” BNEF said.

There is also a widening gap between wealthy and emerging nations in adopting EVs, with financial support needed to help some countries accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

“Air quality in urban areas is already markedly different between wealthy and emerging economies and this gap will widen further if the EV adoption gap is not addressed,” the report said. “Grid reliability will be a challenge in some countries.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.