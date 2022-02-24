(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally through $100 a barrel has brought millions of dollars worth of oil options into the money.

In total there are about 75 million barrels worth of call options at $100 for May, as well as $95 and $100 for June. Those contracts have surged in value as they would now mostly pay out at expiry with outright prices up between $7 and $8 on the day. There are also about 12 million barrels of April WTI $100 calls.

With the value of those contracts surging, it’s another indication that financial positioning in oil markets is compounding the spike in headline prices. Crude volatility also jumped, with markets seeing rare premiums for bullish call options over bearish puts.

Typically as prices rise traders buy oil futures when hedging call options they have sold. Such moves have been common in the market in recent weeks, particularly as crude broke above $90. Further price increases would leave those traders likely buying more futures, leading to what is known in the market as a gamma-hedging event -- reflecting the Greek letters options traders use to reference their risk.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.