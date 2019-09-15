1h ago
Oil’s Record Surge, India Stimulus, Hong Kong Bargains: Eco Day
- Brent crude surged the most on record after a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies
- India’s new measures announced Saturday to revive a flagging economy through aid to exporters isn’t as big a boost as the initial numbers suggested
- The monetary stimulus that ECB President Mario Draghi unleashed last week won’t be enough on its own to prevent an extended period of low economic growth and feeble inflation
- The People’s Bank of China is liberalizing its interest-rate system in another milestone in the landmark reforms started four decades ago -- this QuickTake explains why
- The Philippines’ largest flight school is trying to get more women into the cockpit to help meet a shortage of pilots in Asia
- Some Hong Kong locals are seeing the city’s turmoil as an opportunity to buy property on the cheap
