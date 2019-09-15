(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

  • Brent crude surged the most on record after a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies
  • India’s new measures announced Saturday to revive a flagging economy through aid to exporters isn’t as big a boost as the initial numbers suggested
  • The monetary stimulus that ECB President Mario Draghi unleashed last week won’t be enough on its own to prevent an extended period of low economic growth and feeble inflation
  • The People’s Bank of China is liberalizing its interest-rate system in another milestone in the landmark reforms started four decades ago -- this QuickTake explains why
  • The Philippines’ largest flight school is trying to get more women into the cockpit to help meet a shortage of pilots in Asia
  • Some Hong Kong locals are seeing the city’s turmoil as an opportunity to buy property on the cheap

