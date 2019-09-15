(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Brent crude surged the most on record after a drone strike on a Saudi Arabian oil facility removed about 5% of global supplies

India’s new measures announced Saturday to revive a flagging economy through aid to exporters isn’t as big a boost as the initial numbers suggested

The monetary stimulus that ECB President Mario Draghi unleashed last week won’t be enough on its own to prevent an extended period of low economic growth and feeble inflation

The People’s Bank of China is liberalizing its interest-rate system in another milestone in the landmark reforms started four decades ago -- this QuickTake explains why

The Philippines’ largest flight school is trying to get more women into the cockpit to help meet a shortage of pilots in Asia

Some Hong Kong locals are seeing the city’s turmoil as an opportunity to buy property on the cheap

