(Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised for a weekly gain as a mixed picture on the outlook for falling supplies and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions pushed volatility to the highest level in almost two months.

Futures in New York are on course for a 1.6 percent advance this week. Volatility headed for an 8 percent weekly increase as investors assessed production losses in Iran and Venezuela ahead of a meeting by OPEC next week. The trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies continued to rattle markets, with President Donald Trump tweeting that he is “under no pressure” to make a deal with China just moments after saying they are working on a new round of talks.

Oil has risen about 6 percent from the lows of August as the threat of U.S. sanctions forced buyers of Iranian crude to shun imports from the Persian Gulf nation. Concerns over the U.S.-China trade tension and a rout in emerging countries also weighed on sentiment in wider financial markets, while U.S. government data showed slowing oil production growth and shrinking inventories raised speculation over a potential supply crunch.

Meanwhile, traders are also looking for clarity on whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers will boost output to fill in the production gap as they await the group’s meeting in the Algerian capital on Sept. 23.

“While oil prices are higher this week, volatility will stay despite the obvious supply drop among some OPEC members such as Iran, as the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies is still in play,” Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc., said by phone from Seoul. “In the meantime, traders have their hopes up that firmer details on production from OPEC and its allies will come out of the meeting among global producers.”

West Texas Intermediate futures for October delivery rose as much as 32 cents to $68.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at $68.83 at 11:03 a.m. in Singapore. The contract has climbed $1.06 this week. Total volume traded was about 61 percent below the 100-day average.

Output Losses

Brent for November settlement was 12 cents higher at $78.30 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after sliding $1.56, or 2 percent, to $78.18 a barrel on Thursday. The contract is up 1.9 percent this week. The global benchmark was at a $9.69 premium to WTI for the same month.

With Iranian crude exports falling significantly even before U.S. sanctions take effect in November, the International Energy Agency warned that oil prices could break out above $80 a barrel unless other producers act to offset the output losses. It’s uncertain whether Saudi Arabia and other producers will fill any shortfall, or how far they’re able to, it said.

In the U.S., President Trump claimed he had the upper hand in the burgeoning trade war, tempering optimism over another round of potential talks between the two countries. China said earlier that it received an invitation and is working on the details with the U.S., according to its commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

Some other key oil-market figures, news and events:

The Cboe/Nymex Oil Volatility Index increased 2.4 percent on Thursday to the highest level since July 17.

Hurricane Florence’s wrath hit the North Carolina coast, but the full effects of the storm are yet to come as it’s expected to finally make landfall Friday.

Two supertankers left Iran’s biggest export terminal bound for China late Wednesday, ending an 18-day hiatus, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shanghai crude futures for December delivery declined 1.4 percent on Friday, paring this week’s gain to 1.8 percent.

