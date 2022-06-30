Oil headed for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output it halted during the pandemic and the US president said he’ll push allies in the Persian Gulf region to boost production next month.

West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 4.3 per cent alongside broader markets to trade near US$105 a barrel. President Biden said he’ll request more output at the Gulf Cooperation Council forum rather than asking Saudi Arabia directly. Earlier, OPEC+ rubber-stamped an increase in supply for August, but focus is turning to how much those members with spare production capacity will pump once the current agreement ends.

Prices extended losses Thursday after US consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and prior months were revised lower, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought. The market has also been roiled by the fact that physical barrels are fetching enormous premiums amid outages from Libya to Ecuador.

“The odds of President Biden having a successful trip to Saudi Arabia are going up as he might be able to secure extra barrels of crude from other OPEC+ members and not just Saudi Arabia,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Widespread inflation worries is also weighing on the demand outlook, he said.

US gasoline demand is showing signs of softening just three weeks into the peak driving season. This comes after retail gasoline prices hit national record highs earlier in the month. The data was published a day after a report showed fewer Americans are planning road trips this summer as gas prices soar.

Demand is “down from the beginning of the year, when we were having a higher rate of demand growth, but that’s stalled out,” Ed Morse, Citigroup’s global head of commodity research, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “And it’s stalling out in the rest of the world because of high prices.”

Soaring gasoline prices have become a political problem for Biden, who has lobbied OPEC+ to increase output while also tapping into the strategic reserve to supplement the tight physical market. In his upcoming meeting to Saudi Arabia, Biden said he will ask American allies in the Persian Gulf region to increase production instead of asking Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman directly to boost energy output directly at the July 16 meeting.

Prices

WTI for August delivery fell by US$3.85 to US$105.93 a barrel at 1:47 p.m. in New York.

Futures are down 7.6 per cent this month

Brent for August settlement, which expires Thursday, fell US$1.42 to US$114.84 a barrel.

Oil is still about 45 per cent higher this year as the global economic recovery coincided with upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. US crude inventories at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, have reached critically low levels as refineries produce as much fuel as possible, while the pull for barrels from overseas remains strong.

The world is heading for a “turbulent period” as tightening supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas exacerbate a global energy crunch, Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in Singapore on Wednesday. “Spare capacity is very low, demand is still recovering,” he said.