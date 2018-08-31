(Bloomberg) -- At the end of a turbulent month of trading, oil futures are revealing a potential crude crunch outside the U.S. as well as too much supply stuck in the heart of America.

After prices fell in the first half of August on fears that a U.S.-China trade spat and an emerging market crisis stoked by turmoil in Turkey would dent demand, oil has rebounded in recent weeks. Global benchmark Brent crude is poised for a 4.6 percent gain this month, while the advance in U.S. marker West Texas Intermediate is smaller at 2.2 percent.

The bigger jump in London futures has taken their premium over those in New York to the biggest since June, and reflects growing concerns that impending U.S. sanctions on Iran will curb the OPEC member’s exports and create a supply gap that other producers may struggle to fill. Meanwhile, in America, booming output inland is increasingly finding it difficult to reach refineries on the coast and export terminals because of a lack of pipelines.

“The spread between WTI and Brent will remain wide for a while as Iranian supply risks won’t be resolved any time soon,” said Will Yun, a commodities analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp. “The trade dispute between the U.S. and China can further intensify at any time, which could add to fears over slowing global growth.”

Brent futures for October delivery, which expire Friday, were at $77.69 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 8 cents, at 12:48 p.m. in Seoul. Prices are heading for the biggest monthly gain since April. The more-active November contract slipped 6 cents. Brent’s at a $7.47 premium to WTI, after closing at $7.63 on Wednesday, the widest gap since June.

WTI for October delivery traded at $70.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 4 cents. The contract is rebounding this month after a 7.3 percent drop in July. Total volume traded was about 51 percent below the 100-day average.

December futures on the Shanghai International Energy exchange added 0.2 percent to 523.7 yuan a barrel. Prices are on course for a 2.1 percent advance this month. The September contract, which expires Friday, have risen almost 14 percent since their debut on March 26.

Trade Dispute

Also holding the attention of traders this month has been the spread between long-term futures, which is also reflecting concerns over a supply disruption in the Islamic Republic. Brent futures for November settlement are 24 cents a barrel higher than those for December. This market structure, known as backwardation, where near-term prices trade higher than later contracts, is at the highest since July.

In the U.S., falling nationwide crude inventories during the summer driving season when demand peaks and optimism over the overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement have helped prop up oil in recent days. Still, stockpiles at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, are rising. President Donald Trump also wants to curb fuel costs before mid-term elections in November.

Tit-for-tat tariffs between the the world’s biggest economies also continue to threaten global growth. Trump wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as soon as a public-comment period concludes next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

“We have two counterbalacing factors here -- a potential Iranian supply risk on one side and the U.S.-China trade war on the other,” said Hyundai’s Yun. “Going forward, it’s a matter of which factor becomes more significant and that will decide oil’s move.”

Oil-market news:

New regulations to curb pollution from the world’s shipping fleet could lift crude prices by $4 a barrel when the measures come into effect in 2020, according to a Bloomberg survey of 13 oil industry analysts.

Iran will halt Middle East oil exports if it’s not allowed to ship its crude through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a top military official.

To contact the reporter on this story: Heesu Lee in Seoul at hlee425@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pratish Narayanan at pnarayanan9@bloomberg.net, Sungwoo Park

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.