Oil markets opened the week higher and were heading for the biggest January gain in at least 30 years as robust demand outpaced fresh supply.

The global crude benchmark rose 0.8 per cent, paring earlier gains, but remains on track for a 17 per cent gain this month. West Texas Intermediate futures traded above US$87 a barrel.

Traders on Monday were greeted with a familiar set of drivers, from the weather to stockpiles. Low temperatures in the U.S. have been boosting demand for fuels, as Boston reported a daily snow record and New York’s Central Park saw more than 8 inches fall. Oil infrastructure in Ecuador was damaged by a rockslide, potentially endangering supply. Meanwhile, oil held on tankers fell by more than a fifth last week, the latest sign of ebbing inventories.

That combination of booming demand, scratchy supply and dwindling stockpiles has helped crude soar this month, with top banks and oil companies saying prices may soon pass US$100 a barrel.

While the advance has gained extra support as Russia amasses troops near Ukraine, it has also been compounded by the inability of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to meet planned supply output increases. The OPEC+ alliance gathers Wednesday to assess the market.

“Markets opened up strongly due to the cold weather in the U.S.,” said Keshav Lohiya, founder of consultant Oilytics. “The oil rally still has a lot of steam left as geopolitical risk continues to heat up.”

There are also tensions in the oil-rich Middle East. The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemeni fighters during a visit by Israel’s president, the third attack in a month on the Middle East’s financial hub. The UAE destroyed the missile and there were no casualties.

Brent for March settlement gained 0.8 per cent to US$90.73 a barrel at 10:23 a.m. in London. Prices have risen about 17 per cent in January. The more active April contract was up 0.5 per cent at US$88.93.

WTI for March delivery rose 0.6 per cent to US$87.27 a barrel.

As economies continue to recover from the pandemic, oil product markets are roaring. Refiners across the globe are making robust profits from producing gasoline, with the demand outlook signaling continuing strength.

Global oil markets are in backwardation, a bullish pattern in which near-term contracts command a premium to those further out. The spread between Brent’s first month and sixth month futures contract was the strongest since 2013 at Friday’s close.

