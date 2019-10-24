(Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for its strongest weekly gain since late September after a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and an outage at a key North Sea pipeline raised questions over the supply outlook.

Futures in New York eased 0.3% in Asian trading Friday, after gaining 0.5% in Thursday’s session. Crude is on track for a weekly gain of over 4%. A North Sea Forties oil pipeline system was shut following a power loss on Thursday. That followed a U.S. government data on Wednesday showing crude inventories unexpectedly shrank by 1.7 million barrels last week.

Still, concerns over a slowing economy persisted after IHS Markit’s measure of German manufacturing and services signaled the nation’s slump will persist into the fourth quarter.

