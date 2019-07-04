(Bloomberg) -- Oil is on track for a decline of almost 3% over the week as a raft of weak indicators in the world’s leading economies stoked demand concerns, outweighing an OPEC+ pact to extend output curbs and worries that a confrontation with Iran may threaten supplies.

Futures in New York fell 0.8% as anxieties over demand resurfaced this week following a slew of sluggish economic numbers from the U.S., China and Europe. On Thursday, British special forces seized a supertanker off Gibraltar carrying Iranian oil to Syria, triggering a diplomatic row, but the tensions weren’t enough to lift prices. A further decline in U.S. crude stockpiles had seen the market rally on Wednesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.