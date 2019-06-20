(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil is set for its biggest weekly gain in four months as tensions flared in the Middle East after Iran shot down a U.S. Navy drone in the Persian Gulf, even as President Donald Trump downplayed the attack.

Futures were up 4.6% this week in London, poised for the biggest increase since February. Trump said it was hard to believe the downing of an American drone was intentional, suggesting a “loose and stupid” individual may have been responsible for the strike. Hostility in the region has escalated recently with a missile strike by Yemeni rebels on Saudi Arabia and the attack on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, which the U.S. blamed on Iran.

While crude has rallied on Mideast tensions, an entrenched U.S.-China trade war has dented the demand outlook and weighed on prices over the past two months. Washington and Beijing are set to resume talks next week, providing a glimmer of hope for the global economy. The drone was shot down to send a “clear message” to the White House, an Iranian military officer said, according to a story published by Iranian state-run media on Thursday.

“Given this week’s escalation in drone, missile and rocket attacks across the Middle East, traders will be reluctant to go into the weekend holding any shorts,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “If the situation appears to deteriorate through the day, expect more length to be stacked on.”

Brent for August settlement rose 39 cents to $64.84 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe Exchange as of 10:06 a.m. in Singapore after closing 4.3% higher Thursday. Prices are heading for the first weekly gain since mid-May.

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 28 cents to $57.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The July contract, which expired Thursday, closed 5.4% higher at $56.65. The Aug. WTI futures traded at a $7.48 discount to Brent.

