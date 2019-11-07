(Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for a weekly gain amid signs China and the U.S. are making progress in resolving the protracted trade dispute that’s undermined demand in the world’s two largest economies.

Futures in New York were down 0.2%, after gaining 1.4% on Thursday. The market is on track for a weekly increase of around 1.5%. Chinese and U.S. negotiators agreed to roll back tariffs in phases as they work toward a settlement. U.S. stocks hit records during Thursday’s trading, adding to signs that the slump in global growth might have bottomed.

