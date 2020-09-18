Oil is on track for its largest weekly gain since June, buoyed by renewed calls for compliance out of the OPEC+ alliance and a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

Futures in New York were little changed on Friday, after falling as much as 1.6 per cent following an announcement from Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar that he will allow crude production and exports to resume. While Haftar reached the agreement with the country’s deputy premier, it was unclear whether the deal that excluded the National Oil Co. would actually restart exports.

West Texas Intermediate crude is up nearly 10 per cent for the week, following a show of determination by Saudi Arabia, the most influential nation in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, to defend the market on Thursday. The Saudis hinted they’re prepared for new production cuts, and lambasted OPEC+ members that have cheated on production quotas.

“Depending on Libyan oil supply coming online seems like it’s a pretty risky bet,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research, so traders likely aren’t willing to make sizable wagers on it heading into the weekend. Saudi Arabia’s unambiguous comments on Thursday, though, give market participants the confidence they can “rely on OPEC to keep the taps turned off for a bit longer,” said Lynch.

Haftar controls most of eastern Libya and has halted operations and shipments from his territory as part of a campaign against the internationally recognized Tripoli government. The OPEC member is pumping just 80,000 barrels a day, but produced 1.2 million a day last year.

Oil is poised to reverse last week’s losses in New York, which pushed West Texas Intermediate futures toward us$37 a barrel amid a slew of downbeat demand forecasts from industry heavyweights and top energy organizations from the International Energy Agency to Trafigura Group and BP Plc.

Prices also gained support this week after U.S. government data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles declining. Crude still may not be out of the woods, with distillate supplies at record highs and refining margins for the fuel deteriorating in the U.S. and Europe.

“Concerns surrounding the stalling pace of the recovery in demand are somewhat mitigated, as the market is made aware of OPEC’s willingness to fight back against the virus,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. “But the sky-high product stocks and uber-low ICE gasoil and heating oil cracks, highlight the challenges ahead.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery rose 3 cents to per cent$41.00 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. in New York

Brent for November settlement lost 18 cents to per cent$43.12 a barrel

Meanwhile, there is ongoing debate of the state of the global supply picture heading into the end of the year. Among the latest voices to chime in, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said global oil inventories should draw down this month and the market is likely to see a deficit of 3 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter. That comes after conflicting views this week out of Vitol Group and Trafigura over whether supplies will shrink or head back into surplus by year-end.

On a positive note, the spread between WTI’s nearest contracts strengthened to its narrowest contango structure in a month, on an intraday basis. A narrowing contango signals easing concerns of oversupply.

The spread “tends to either blow out or tighten as you approach expiration, but it’s supported by the fundamentals here,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “When you have the contango start to narrow, owners of crude oil are going to be less likely to stuff barrels into storage.”

Other oil-market news:

A hedge fund betting on the decline of fossil fuels has made a 25 per cent gain this year after oil’s historic crash sent energy stocks plummeting. Now it expects them to fall further if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election.

Russian oil refiners halted more primary capacity for a third week in a row, according to an emailed report from the Energy Ministry.

South Korea’s SK Innovation Co. plans to reduce operating rates of crude distillation units at its Ulsan refining complex to about 70 per cent next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Petroleos Mexicanos expects a drastic drop in oil exports over the next three years as the company faces the twin challenges of declining output and supplying crude to a controversial new $8 billion refinery championed by the country’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

--With assistance from Grant Smith and James Thornhill.