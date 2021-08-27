Oil clung to gains as a brewing storm shuts Gulf of Mexico crude production while the Federal Reserve reinforced its support to begin tapering purchases by the end of the year.

Futures in New York rose as much as 2.4 per cent on Friday and are set to post the largest weekly gain in almost a year. Oil producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have begun shutting production ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which will be at least a Category 2 hurricane by the time it makes landfall near New Orleans in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter. The central bank had hinted at such asset tapering plans weeks ago.

“Clearly, the hurricane is what the market is focusing on now, at least in the short-term. We are going to be losing supply from refiners and some demand,” said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group. “The market had expected what the Federal Reserve was planning and had discounted it.”

Oil has had a volatile August with the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus leading to renewed restrictions on mobility and clouding the outlook for fuel demand. OPEC+ is scheduled to meet next week, and market-watchers surveyed by Bloomberg expect it will ratify another monthly output increase as it revives supplies halted during the pandemic.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery rose US$1.09 to US$68.51 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. in New York

Brent for October settlement gained US$1.21 to US$72.28 a barrel

With Ida heading for the U.S., West Texas Intermediate’s crude nearest timespread strengthened. That firming structure comes amid expectations of tighter supplies as production is shut in the Gulf of Mexico. The relative strength in U.S. crude has also narrowed its discount to the global Brent benchmark.