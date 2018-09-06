(Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised for the biggest weekly decline since mid-July as a rout in emerging markets raises contagion fears while government data showing growing inventories at a key U.S. storage hub also weighed on prices.

Futures in New York were little changed, on course for a weekly loss of 2.8 percent. Developing nation equities slipped into a bear market, increasing concerns that the tumult could sap energy demand. Meanwhile, crude inventories at Cushing in Oklahoma rose for a fourth week, with American stockpiles of gasoline and distillates also expanding, the Energy Information Administration reported.

The anxiety over emerging economies is the latest global event to damp market sentiment. The escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China has also led investors to shun risk, with crude prices slumping since June on expectations President Donald Trump is set to announce additional tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Still, speculation that U.S. sanctions on Iran could tighten oil markets despite OPEC’s pledge to boost output has been supporting prices. The structure of the futures market is reflecting those supply risks, according to Jefferies LLC, with near-term contracts for global benchmark Brent crude trading higher than those for later in what’s known as backwardation.

‘Tug of War’

“Oil markets are in the middle of a tug of war as Iran’s supply is falling and OPEC’s output boost has been falling short of expectations, putting upward pressure on prices,” Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior commodity economist at Nomura Securities Co., said by phone from Tokyo. On the other hand, the emerging-market rout and “U.S.-China trade tensions are raising concerns over the global economy and weighing on prices.”

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery traded at $67.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 6 cents, at 11:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The contract is set for a $1.97 drop this week, the most since July 13. Total volume traded was about 55 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for November settlement added 2 cents to $76.52 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract is on course for a 1.4 percent slide this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a $8.93 premium to WTI for the same month.

December futures in Shanghai slipped 0.9 percent to 515.5 yuan a barrel. The contract is down 1.6 percent this week.

Here are some key oil-market figures, news and events:

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of equities extended losses from a January peak to just over 20 percent as of Thursday, the threshold for a bear market. Developing nation currencies have also slumped, raising fears that energy demand could decline as imports for those nations become more expensive.

Some of America’s most prominent technology companies and retailers made a last-minute push to convince President Trump to reverse course on the $200 billion Chinese tariffs with the public-comment period on the administration’s plan concluding Thursday.

Inventories at the Cushing hub climbed 549,000 barrels last week, the EIA reported on Thursday; nationwide crude stockpiles in the U.S. fell 4.3 million barrels, more than the 2.9-million-barrel decline forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Canadian crude prices are plunging once again as repairs were completed on Alberta’s second-biggest oil sands upgrader and production surged from a new mine.

