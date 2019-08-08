(Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised for a second weekly loss as investors weigh the deteriorating U.S.-China trade dispute against the latest steps from Saudi Arabia to stabilize the market.

While futures edged higher in New York early Friday, they are still down more than 5% this week. A deepening spat between Beijing and Washington and a surprise gain in U.S. crude stockpiles helped to drive oil to the lowest level in almost seven months on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia has responded to the rout with a plan to constrain exports and output in September after signaling it wouldn’t tolerate a continued slide in prices.

The U.S. benchmark has lost about 10% this month, while Brent has dropped into a bear market as growing fears the trade spat will expand into a currency war overshadowed the risk of supply disruptions in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia plans to keep oil exports below 7 million barrels a day next month as the top producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries allocates less crude than customers demand, according to the kingdom’s officials.

“No matter how hard Saudi Arabia tries, the kingdom alone cannot support the framework of OPEC+ cuts,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodities analyst at Rakuten Securities Inc. in Tokyo. “You need both deeper cuts and the settlement of the U.S.-China conflict” to prop up crude prices, he said.

West Texas Intermediate oil for September delivery added 24 cents, or 0.5%, to $52.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:40 a.m. in Singapore. The contract rose $1.45 to $52.54 on Thursday, snapping three days of losses and rebounding from the lowest level since January.

Brent for October settlement climbed 25 cents to $57.63 on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract is down 6.85% this week, also set for a second weekly loss. The benchmark global crude traded at a premium of $4.94 to WTI for the same month.

