(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a sharp drop the previous session, and is on track for a modest weekly gain after positive signs on the trade front inspired a rally earlier in the week.

Futures in New York were up 0.6%, after falling 1.4% on Thursday to their lowest in a week. The losses came after the Chinese government vowed to retaliate against planned U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars of products. Meanwhile, U.S. oil stockpiles expanded by about four million barrels during the past two weeks, halting almost two months of storage withdrawals.

The U.S. crude benchmark is up 0.5% over the week, looking to snap two straight weekly losses. The market had surged nearly 4% on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it would postpone planned tariffs on some Chinese goods.

