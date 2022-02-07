(Bloomberg) --

The Trinity Spirit, a decades-old floating oil production and storage ship that blew up off the coast of Nigeria last week, has left a slick in the ocean stretching for miles, according to an image from the European Space Agency processed by Kayrros SAS, a geoanalytics firm.

It appears to be as much as 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) wide and 30 kilometers long, said Kuniaki Sasaki, an official at the Ocean & Beach Foundation, who has examined major incidents previously. He was unable to estimate the volume of crude leaked from the image. Nigeria has provided no official estimate of the spill size.

The ship was built in 1976. The field where the Trinity Spirit is located hasn’t produced since 2017, according to government data. That suggests the vessel might have been storing crude for other producers or traders.

