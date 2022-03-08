(Bloomberg) -- The surge in crude oil prices is amplifying the impact from a weak lira on Turkey’s economy as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares for a difficult electoral battle amid high inflation and stagnant wages.

Consumer inflation at over 54% is already the highest among the Group of 20 economies and set to get worse as oil prices more than tripled in lira terms over the past 12 months.

The worsening outlook is complicating Erdogan’s electoral considerations with less than 14 months left before the general elections and his popularity hovering around 40%, the lowest since his rule began two decades ago. The Turkish leader forced the central bank to lower interest rates to create more jobs but soaring energy costs are pushing Turkey deeper into a wage-price spiral.

Below are four charts that show the toll oil prices are taking on the Middle East’s largest economy:

Oil prices went from just over 500 liras ($34) per barrel to nearly 1,800 liras over the last year while global prices doubled in dollar terms, with the Turkish currency’s collapse compounding the burden on consumers. Turkey -- which imports around 900,000 barrels of oil per day -- raised fuel prices six times over the last week alone, threatening further deterioration in consumer confidence after it fell to the lowest on record in December. Turkey’s political opposition says frequent hikes reflect more than just the surge in global commodity prices and are the direct outcome of the government’s mismanagement.

Turkish consumer inflation is already at a two-decade high, but producer prices signal the worst is yet to come. Factory-gate inflation accelerated to 105% last month, driven by the surge in energy costs. Historical evidence shows the recent increase in Brent and gas will drive it even higher and feed into consumer prices.

Given the central bank’s average oil price expectation of $80.4 a barrel, current prices and expectations for the rest of 2022 can add as much as 4.8 percentage points to year-end inflation, according to Selva Bahar Baziki, Turkey and Sweden economist for Bloomberg Economics.

Rising energy imports resulted in a widening of the foreign trade gap in the first two months of the year. That came after Turkish officials led by Erdogan said they expected the country to post a current-account surplus on the back of a weaker lira, a goal that now looks out of reach.

A growing foreign imbalance usually results in further depreciation in the lira, which later feeds into consumer and producer inflation.

Swings in crude prices and their impact on the current-account usually leave the lira vulnerable. The government’s recent efforts to stabilize the currency has resulted in some improvement in the lira’s relationship with foreign trade, with its 40-day correlation showing a reaction that’s less dire than the historical average.

Weaker correlation may be down to a temporary “distortion” caused by the recent measures whose impact can be short-lived, according to Nick Stadtmiller, director of Emerging Markets at Medley Global Advisors.

